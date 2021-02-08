Covid-19 cases continue to fall at Tullamore Hospital but capacity issues continue

The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 continues to reduce at Tullamore Hospital but capacity issues continue at the hospital.

The latest figures from the HSE shows that there are now 35 patients with Covid-19 being treated in the hospital. Of those patients, six are being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

A week ago, there were 55 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital with seven of those patients being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

Latest figures from the HSE show that there are no vacant general beds at the hospital and no vacant beds in the Critical Care Unit.

A week ago there were four vacant general beds and no vacant beds in the Critical Care Unit.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association show that four patients are awaiting admission this morning on trolleys in the hospital's emergency department.