Covid fines issued after gardai break up sulky race on Offaly road

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Covid fines issued after gardai break up sulky race in Offaly

Covid fines issued after gardai break up sulky race in Offaly

A number of fixed charge Covid fines were issued after gardai break up a sulky race in Offaly.

A joint operation between Offaly Roads Policing Unit and Tullamore Detective Branch intercepted the start of sulky race outside Tullamore on Saturday.

Men from Dublin and Tipperary were present. A number of fixed charge Covid fines were issued and crowd dispersed.