Small increase in new Covid-19 cases in Offaly today as over 1,000 cases recorded nationally

There has been a small increase in new Covid-19 cases in Offaly today as over 1,000 cases have been recorded nationally.

Latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that there were eight new cases in Offaly today bringing the five day moving average for the county down to 17. There have been 271 confirmed cases in Offaly in the past two weeks. It is the lowest number of new cases in the county since January 9.

As of midnight, Saturday, February 6, the HPSC has been notified of 1,024 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 203,568 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 490 are men and 533 are women with 380 cases in Dublin, 70 in Meath, 63 in Cork, 55 in Galway, 48 in Limerick and the remaining 408 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,204 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 178 are in ICU. 35 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19. All 12 of these deaths occurred in February.

The median age of those who died is 76 years and the age range is 60-90 years. There has been a total of 3,686 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland