Residents relieved plans for biogas facility in Offaly turned down

Residents have expressed relief that plans for an anaerobic digester have been turned down by Offaly County Council.

The digester was planned for Ballyduff in Tullamore.

Paschal Fox, Chairman of the Srah Road Residents Association, said the objections made by residents, businesses and politicians to the development had been “taken on board by the planning authorities.”

But backers of the project said last week they will lodge an appeal to An Bord Pleanála and were disappointed with the council's decision.

In its decision, announced on Wednesday last, the council said, “it was not satisfied having regard to the information that the proposed development would not cause serious air pollution which may have a significant impact on the environment and public health”.

The planned development, a renewable biogas facility or anaerobic digester, was earmarked for a two hectare site at Ballyduff on the Clara Road.

It was envisaged it would produce organic fertiliser and renewable energy and would cost in the region of €10 million to €12 million to develop.

There was a large number of objections to the proposal from local people along with submissions from local politicians and TD’s, Barry Cowen and Carol Nolan.

Paschal Fox said the proposed facility should be located in open countryside far away from houses and businesses.

He extended thanks to all those who had objected to the development, in particular local councillors and TDs.