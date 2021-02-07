Have you got random objects in your house? Submit your snaps for exciting new photographic project

Are you interested in the objects around your home and do you like taking photos, if so Wexford artist/folklorist Michael Fortune is looking for some help from the people of the Faithful County.

Some of you may know Michael from the time he worked in Offaly over the years or from his appearances on National Treasures on RTÉ or maybe follow his Facebook page folklore.ie.

Due the current lockdown, this exciting new photographic project is being conducted completely remotely with Michael in Wexford and you in Co. Offaly. What Michael is asking from you, is to simply take photographs of objects in their homes, sheds, gardens and yards that have a particular personal association to them, their family and their neighbours.

As Michael says “this project is open to anyone aged between 18 to 118 who owns a smartphone. No fancy cameras required or previous experience needed, just people with an interest in objects, their stories and taking a few snaps”.

Michael tells us that “this form of project is really exciting as you simply never know what will come in”.

So if you have something out in your shed or displayed on your dresser or hidden in a biscuit tin in the attic, Michael wants to see.

Obviously, you must stay within your 5km and the objects and their stories can be as big or small as you like; an old toy from your childhood, a vintage tractor, a spade belonging to your grandfather, a pioneer badge, a home-made hurl, an old nite-club ticket, your family dresser or botched up farmyard gate.

Take as many photos as you like and send them to Michael via email where he will produce a database/publication of these objects/stories for an exhibition in March. The timeframe for this project is deliberately tight so you need to get your photos to Michael before Friday, February 5.

Please email folklore.ie@gmail.com or phone/message Michael on 087 6470247

This project is being supported by Creative Ireland, Offaly County Council Arts Office and Galway 2020 and there will be an exhibition of these objects and stories later on in the Spring.