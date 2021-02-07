Tullamore square in line for major facelift

A major upgrade is planned for a square in Tullamore.

Above is an artist's impression of how Millennium Square on Main Street, Tullamore will look after its upgrade costing €40,000.

County Executive Engineer John Connelly, speaking at the January meeting of Tullamore Municipal District, said the area will be decluttered and there will be planted areas and trees added.

Some of the paving will be relaid in line with the bridge and street furniture.