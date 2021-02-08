Footpaths in Offaly in 'bad need of repair' and 'not fit for purpose'

The condition of the footpaths in some areas of the county was raised with Council officials recently.

Speaking at the January meeting of Birr Municipal District, Cllr Clare Claffey maintained some of the footpaths were in a “bad need of repair” in some areas and it was being brought to her attention more and more by constituents especially now that more people were out and about, walking in their towns and villages.

“Some of our footpaths are just not fit for purpose,” he added.

“They are not accessible with people with disabilities and older people. I know at the moment you are limited to what can be done and funding is ultimate issue. But, can a plan be put in place to determine what areas need repair and in the order of urgency.”

Continuing, Cllr Claffey said that a plan is needed if any more money comes done the line later on.

Replying, Senior Executive Engineer, John Mitchell, pointed out the Council had already carried out a lot of work on footpaths in Shannonbridge, Banagher, and Shinrone over the last number of years.

However, he admitted there was a “still a lot of remaining there” to be done. “But, maybe with the new NTA programme we might be able to continue the rate of improvement in towns and villages,” he added.