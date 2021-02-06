Anger as Bus Éireann axes Midlands route

The decision to terminate the X12 service between Dublin and Limerick by Bus Éireann has provoked an angry response from people who say they have been “abandoned” by the national public transport provider.

Roscrea, Nenagh, Moneygall, Mountrath and Portlaoise are among the towns left without of a Bus Éireann service after the company closed the route on Friday last.

Citing the cessation of government financial support as the reason behind the decision, the company only provided users seven days prior notice the service would end.

The decision prompted the creation of an action group aimed at reversing the decision, established by people in Roscrea and Nenagh who say they depend on the service to attend medical, court and personal appointments.