Offaly woman accused of insurance deception sent for trial

A WOMAN has been sent for trial accused of inducing an insurance company to pay her €2,300.

A book of evidence was served on Aisling Murray, 36, of 10 Castlecourt, Daingean, when she appeared at Tullamore District Court last week.

On the application of Sergeant James O'Sullivan Ms Murray was sent forward on her own bail to the next sitting of Tullamore Circuit Court on March 9.

Ms Murray is alleged to have induced AIG Insurance, by deception, to pay her €2,300 on January 18, 2019 at Tullamore Credit Union.

The woman was represented in court by Suzanne Dooner, BL, and she had previously been granted legal aid, with a solicitor and one junior counsel assigned.