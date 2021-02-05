Multi-million euro ESB investment in Laois Offaly power hub due to increase in customer demand

The ESB is planning a major overhaul of its electricity supply capacity in one of the fastest-growing parts of a Laois and Offaly in the form of a multi-million investment in Portarlington.

The ESB outlined the background to the project off the Lea Road R420 in the townland of Bracklone.

“This proposed development has been driven by the increase in customer demand due to population growth and the local development of the region. The existing medium voltage distribution network in Portarlington is currently heavily loaded (ie a high customer demand on the local electricity network).

“In accordance with the ESB Networks strategy, the security and reliability of the electricity supply will need to be reinforced in order to support future housing and business developments in the area.

“Furthermore, the rural medium-voltage network supplying the hinterland of Portlaoise is also heavily loaded.

“The construction of this new substation and the associated feeding lines will provide significant reinforcement to the security and reliability of the future electricity supply in Portarlington and its environs for the foreseeable future, thus bringing benefits to homes, farms and businesses in the area that will facilitate future growth,” said the State-owned company in a statement to the Leinster Express.

While the cost of the project was not outlined, a spokesperson confirmed that it would run into millions.

Laois County Council is considering the planning application.

The ESB previously operated a power station in Portarlington which was subsequently demolished.