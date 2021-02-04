Incredible Offaly designs to feature in live televised Junk Kouture Final tonight

Three incredible Offaly designs will feature in the live televised Junk Kouture Final which takes place tonight.

Two of the designs are from the Sacred Heart School in Tullamore with the third from Gallen Community School.

You can see pictures of all the Offaly entries below.

The rescheduled live final will be shown on RTE 2 on Thursday, February 4 at 7pm and can also be viewed on the RTE Player. The final was originally due to take place last April but it will finally take place this week.

The winner will walk away with €1,000 and a further €2,0000 for the winning school. The winner will be chosen by the judging panel which includes Louis Walsh and Michelle Visage.

The three Offaly design will be up against a host of other designs from around the country.

Representing Gallen Community School is 'Bee Gold' made up of Moya Ibbotson, Moya Guinan and Katie Flynn

The team's own description of their design is:

"We want to raise awareness about the importance of honey bees as they are an integral part of our environment. In the

midlands, we are surrounded by natural landscape, like the bog. As climate change is so topical, we felt that creating this

dress would give us an opportunity to promote the sustainability and protection of natural environments. This provided our theme of honey bees. One of our members family own a printing company, from which we sourced misprinted election posters for the hexagons. We used election posters to highlight the governments lack of protection of honey bees in Ireland."

The first entry from the Sacred Heart School is Memory Lane by designer Emma Beatty.

Emma's description of her design is:

This two piece dress is designed using photography film roll sourced from a local photographer. The negatives contain thousands of images from the last ten years, ranging from family portraits to sports teams and beyond. This dress is completely hand sewn, hand knitted and ruffled. The dress starts as a bardot style at the top and flows down to an elegant fish tail and train. There are three different textures in line with the rule of thirds in photography. The headpiece is created through ruffling, the main body is hand knitted and the train is created using a lace stitch to finish.

The second entry for the Sacred Heart School is Fight the Flame by Roisin Dunne, Kate Healy and Aine Lynch.

They describe their design as follows:

"Fight the Flame’ is inspired by the horrendous effects of flaming forest fires. To raise awareness of the devastating effect

that these have on the environment we created this dress out of fire hose. The patchwork skirt represents a view from the

helicopters as they spray the blazing land. The bodice’s circular form recreates the stored hose. The flowers resemble flora, forever obliterated as a result of the devastating fires. Our head piece is a symbol of the plume of clouds. We plaited, weaved, stitched, sewed and twisted more than two fire hoses together to create this sustainable dress."