Offaly company to temporarily layoff staff due to Brexit supply issues

An Offaly company is to temporarily lay off members of its workforce for three weeks due to supply issues caused by Brexit.

Up to 80 members of staff Wilker Auto Conversions in Clara will be affected.

Wilker converts ambulances for various health bodies, including the HSE.

In 2019, the company was awarded a four year contract worth an estimated value of €40 million to supply the National Ambulance Service.

The company says it is working with employees yo ease the financial burden brought on by the temporary layoffs and adds that it it is continuing to work to rectify supply chain issues.

Speaking on Midlands 103 this morning, Clara based TD Barry Cowen said he hoped to meet with management to get to the bottom of the issues that have caused the temporary lay offs and to if there is anything that can be done at Department level in Government to assist the company with the issues causing the supply problems.