Man charged with assault and damaging jeep at fast food restaurant in Tullamore

A MAN has been charged with assault, criminal damage and a breach of the peace at the McDonald's restaurant in Tullamore.

Peter Kellegher, 36, Clonamore House, Arden Road, Tullamore, is alleged to have assaulted Johnny Howell and caused €1,610.37 worth of damage to a Toyota Landcruiser at McDonald's, Church Road, Tullamore on July 18 last.

Mr Kellegher was represented at the local District Court by Alan Fitzgerald, BL, who sought disclosure of statements in the case.

The DPP has directed the matter can be disposed of summarily and it was adjourned to February 17 next.