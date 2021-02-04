Offaly school in line for major upgrade works

St Mary's Primary School in Edenderry is set to undergo a major upgrade thanks to a funding boost.

Edenderry councillor Robert McDermott passed his own congratulations to the principal, staff and the board of management of the school this week following the news.

He said the school had "successfully submitted an application for funding for a major funding project for the school."

"This project will see an early intervention unit, toilet works, a lift and new heating system being installed.

"A lot of time and effort goes into these applications and I would like to thank all involved for their hard work and commitment, it will be a great asset to the town and surrounding areas."