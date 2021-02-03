The search is on! What is Offaly's favourite building? - Nominate Now!

The search is on to find Offaly's favourite building.

We are looking for your nominations for your favourite building, your most memorable, inspiring structure in county Offaly - it could be right on your doorstep - and we want to know about it!

Nominate your favourite building and it will be in with a chance of being on the shortlist for Offaly's favourite building.

Whether you are far from home or living on the same street, nominate a building that is a special place. The place that brings back memories, makes you feel safe, inspires you.



Our incredible castles, centuries old. Our Victorian terraces and Georgian splendour.



Our modern, slick buildings - the cutting edge of modern architecture - all are structures worth highlighting and celebrating.

We live in a wonderful county steeped in rich history and built heritage but your entry need not be historic. It could be a sports stand that you simply love going to. Or your favourite pub – closed, but where you hope to return someday soon.

The Tullamore Tribune, Midland Tribune and Offaly Express are now looking for nominations from our readers for their favourite building in Offaly.

All you have to do is email news@offalyexpress.ie, or on our facebook pages with the name of the building you wish to nominate.

We will then put all the nominations on line on www.offalyexpress.ie, and begin the process where readers can vote to create a shortlist for our expert panel to consider, and put forward as Offaly's favourite building.

Get nominating now!