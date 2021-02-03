Latest update on Covid-19 patients and capacity at Tullamore Hospital

The latest figures from the HSE shows a slight increase in the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital.

There are now 45 patients with the virus being treated in the hospital, up two from Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, there were five more patients with the virus admitted to the hospital.

Of the 45 patients hospitalised, six are in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.

According to the HSE, as of 8pm on Tuesday, there was just one vacant general bed and no vacant beds in the Critical Care Unit.

According to the INMO's Trolley Watch figures, there were seven patients awaiting admission on trolleys in the hospital's Emergency Department.