Series of alerts issued about poor air quality in an Offaly town in last 24 hours

A series of alerts have been issued in the past 24 hours about poor air quality in an Offaly town.

Ireland Air Quality Alerts issues unofficial alerts based on data from the network of air quality sensors across Ireland that are run by the Environmental Protection Agency.

In the past number of hours, it has issued nine alerts based on the data from the EPA. This graph shows how the particulate and gas readings collected a the Banagher station in the last 24 hours.

It does show a serious spike in the readings with one of the highest readings coming at 12pm

The air quality sensor in Banagher, Co. #Offaly recently reported fine particulate levels of 125µg/m³. This is one observation but it would be a very high level for a 24 hour mean. Check the graph for more information https://t.co/U1KjOqJO3X — Ireland Air Quality Alerts (@QualityAlerts) February 2, 2021

According to the EPA, the air in Banagher currently has a rating of 'Fair', the only part of the country with this rating.

However the EPA does warn that the data has been collected automatically from the monitoring sites and has not yet been validated. Therefore, following validation this data may be subject to revision. Sharp spikes should be treated cautiously and may be the result of a calibration or a monitor malfunction.

You can continue to check the hourly readings from the Banagher station by clicking here

The Offaly Express has contacted the EPA for comment and to clarify if the figures are real or due to a monitor malfunction.