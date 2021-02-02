Large drop in number of patients with Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital

There has been a large drop in the number of patients with Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, the numbers of patients in the hospital has dropped by almost a quarter.

Latest figures show that there are now 43 patients being treated in the hospital for the virus, down from 55 the previous day.

Of the 43 patients, six are being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

According to the HSE figures, there were no available general beds or critical care beds in the hospital.