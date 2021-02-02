Rock your socks for Offaly Down Syndrome next month

On Sunday, March 21, 2021, Offaly Down Syndrome Association will celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, but this year in a brand-new way.

"Instead of holding a “Rock Your Socks Day”, we are going to be holding our very first Rock Your Socks Week, where we want the good people of Ireland to let their hair down, put on their odd socks and help us raise funds and awareness for Offaly Down Syndrome Association," chairman Robbie Donnelly said.

"In 2019 at least 40 schools from around Offaly joined us in raising money and having fun. We were also joined by businesses like Tullamore Credit Union, Ulster Bank, Tullamore & District Chamber and An Garda Siochana.

"In fact, we also had some major celebrities jump on board too. Irish Racehorse Trainer & Former Jockey Willie Mullins, Professional Rugby Union Players Bundee Aki, Rory Best & Ultan Dillane, Irish Singer Songwriters Ryan Sheridan & Simon Casey and the entire 1982 Offaly All-Ireland Team.

"Unfortunately, 2020 was a bit of a write-off due to Covid-19 restrictions, so for 2021, we are going to celebrate virtually through the entire week. World Down Syndrome Day once again gives us an amazing opportunity to raise some much-needed funds, which help towards employing teachers for home-schooling our younger members, supplying therapists for speech & language therapy, art therapy and music therapy, assisting families who have just started their Down Syndrome Journey, hold social events for our families, and also help financing education seminars.

"This year, World Down Syndrome Day falls on a Sunday, so we are taking ownership of the entire week from Monday, March 15 through till Sunday, March 21."

If any of our readers would like to take part, you just need to throw on a pair of funky odd socks, post a picture onto your own social media pages tagging Offaly Down Syndrome Association, using the hashtag #RockYourSocks4ODS, and donate €4.00 by texting ODS4 to 50300. Text costs €4.00 and Offaly Down Syndrome Association will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service provider is LikeCharity.