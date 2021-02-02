Offaly students come up with genius classroom hack

A TY mini company group from Tullamore have created an excellent resource for 6th class students and teachers.

The Tullamore College students have created a student book accompanied by a parent/teacher PowerPoint to help children transition from 6th class to first year in secondary school, a daunting jump for many.

"We have put a lot of thought into this resource to make it the best it could be. We have included videos we made ourselves, fun crafts and even games and a guide to meditation," the students told us.

"We have gotten our book meticulously reviewed by guidance counsellors and teachers in our school too. We surveyed first years to pinpoint exactly what they wished they'd known before starting school to make this product as relevant as possible."

The group are spreading the word about this new resource through social media as they cannot travel to schools due to Coivd-19 restrictions.

You can find out more on the social media handles below:

Instagram: @thenextchapter_mini company

Facebook Page: @thenextchapterminicompany

Twitter: @thenextchapte13