WATCH: Ireland AM cameras report on businesses live from Offaly
Virgin Media weatherman Deric Ó h'Artagáin was reporting live from Edenderry on Monday morning, February 1.
Big thanks to the local community in Edenderry, Offaly for their hospitality & warm welcome this morning. Great to be able to support some businesses on the ground.— Deric (@deric_tv) February 1, 2021
.@IrelandAMVMTV@Offaly_GAA@SineadRyan52 @EdenderryGAA @RepofEdenderry @SMESecondary @Offaly_Express pic.twitter.com/ZoXBJYKqep
The town was featured on Ireland AM with a number of local businesses interviewed. Ger Hall from Dermot Hall Menswear spoke about the tough times endured by many businesses over the last year and their need to adapt.
You can watch Ger's interview above.
