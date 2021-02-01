WATCH: Ireland AM cameras report on businesses live from Offaly

Virgin Media weatherman Deric Ó h'Artagáin was reporting live from Edenderry on Monday morning, February 1.

The town was featured on Ireland AM with a number of local businesses interviewed. Ger Hall from Dermot Hall Menswear spoke about the tough times endured by many businesses over the last year and their need to adapt.

You can watch Ger's interview above.