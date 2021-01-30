Retail and residential complex for sale in Offaly town

A retail and residential complex in an Offaly town is on the market.

Located in Birr, 30 Main Street is a mix of retail and residential units offering the opportunity to secure a high monthly yield for a buyer.

The investment complex consists of a retail unit on the ground floor with a sitting tenant, a one-bed apartment on the first floor, a one-bed apartment on the second floor and a three-bed detached house to the rear of the development.

The entire complex is for sale for just €270,000.

