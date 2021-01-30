Major project in Tullamore set to start in the Spring

A major project in Tullamore is set to start in the Spring.

Work on the Living River project, a rejuvenation plan for the natural waterway running through Tullamore, is scheduled to begin in the spring, according to Offaly County Council.

An island and wetland will be developed along the river at Kilcruttin as part of the major plan which aims to improve the water quality, enhance the ecology and wildlife along it and further develop the river's amenity value.

The tender process for the project has been completed and funding has been approved through Leader and Offaly LCDC.

The work will take place in phases in five sections from the library to the Town Park and on to Kilcruttin.