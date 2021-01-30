Shocking incident in Offaly as woman spits at Gardai

Gardai in Offaly have expressed their shock after a woman spat at them in the county today, Saturday, January 30.

The incident happened in Tullamore as gardai dealt with a criminal damage incident.

During the course of this operation a woman spat at officers and caused further damage.

Gardai have said the woman had just received a negative Covid-19 test result.

She was subsequently arrested at the scene and the matter will be before the courts shortly.