Offaly student shows off his amazing creations on RTE

An Offaly student showed off his incredible woodwork creations on RTE.

Graham Grennan, a sixth class student at Scoil Phroinisiais Naofa, Clara was interviewed by RTE news2day children’s TV programme.

During the lockdown, Graham and his grandad, Johnny Feery, started to make wooden wheelbarrows and wooden garden ornaments to help raise money for cancer charities.

Their extraordinary story was picked up by the national media and he was interviewed by Ailsing Maloney from RTE kids news show news 2day.

Their story was broadcast on news2day on RTE 2 and can be watched back on RTE player.

Inspired by Graham's projects, other boys in sixth class have started now coming up with their own business ideas.

One made Christmas decorations and another is making wooden bird boxes.

Later on in the year, Scoil Phroinsiais Naofa will be entering the JEP - Programme and County Enterprise Awards to allow other children to also develop their entrepreneurial and business skills.

Well Done again to Graham - A fantastic achievement! Not only did he take the initiative to help fundraise for cancer charities but he has also inspired his classmates in the process to start their own mini business.