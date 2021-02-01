Tributes paid following passing of former Offaly Church of Ireland minister

Tributes have been paid following the passing of former Offaly Church of Ireland minister in Clara, Rev Martha Gray Stack.

The union of parishes of Tullamore, Clara, Tyrrellspass and Rahan said Rev Gray Stack will be remembered with love and affection by parishioners in Clara where she ministered for a number of years.

Bishop Paul Colton, Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross said everyone in the diocese were very sad to receive the news of the death.

Ordained in the Diocese of Limerick and Killaloe, Martha, having served in a number of parishes in the Church of Ireland, came to Kingston College in Mitchelstown, to serve as Chaplain and then to retire.

“She was truly one of the great characters of the Church of Ireland. May she rest in God’s peace,” said Bishop Colton.

Martha Mary Gray Stack (née Stewart-Clarke), of 16, Kingston College, Mitchelstown, Cork passed away peacefully on January 21 last at St Finbarr’s Hospital, Cork.

She was the beloved wife of the late Very Reverend Charles Gray Stack, former Dean of Ardfert.

Rev Gray Stack will be sadly missed by her warden, chaplain, trustees, fellow residents, past parishioners, neighbours and many friends.