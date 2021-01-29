Healthcare company announces creation of 60 new jobs in Leinster

A leading private providers of residential services for people with intellectual disabilities has announced plans to recruit up to 60 healthcare workers in the Leinster region.



Nua Healthcare's latest announcement will further enable the delivery of crucial services to both children and adults with complex support needs, whilst enhancing the standards of excellence in care for people with disabilities throughout the island of Ireland.



Nua is seeking to recruit Social Care Workers with Level 7 or 8 qualifications and Assistant Support Workers with FETAC Level 5, to join their teams in residential care facilities and supported living services situated in counties Kildare, Laois, Carlow, Offaly and Kilkenny.



Michelle Kirwan, Nua’s Recruitment Manager says; “this announcement is very positive for many people across the country who have perhaps lost their job recently due to the pandemic, or who wish to progress their career in social care. Amidst some truly difficult times for our nation, this presents great opportunities for people and we are pleased to be supporting employment in our local communities.”



This latest development from Nua will also help support progression of the Government’s national policy on de-congregation by ensuring Service Users with intellectual disabilities are provided with a greater choice of appropriate accommodation as they move on from more traditional settings.



Nua Healthcare’s facilities offer Service Users access to a much-improved quality of life, with greater independence and choice in everyday living, offering them the opportunity to live with a small group of people with similar support needs, and to have their own space within a home in the community.