Covid-19 cases fall sharply in two areas of Offaly in last seven days

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from January 12 to January 25.

The figures show that positive cases of the virus remain high right across Offaly however the rate has fallen significantly in two areas while it dropped slightly in the third

The 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the Edenderry has dropped significantly and now stands at 690.2. This time last week the rate stood at 1054.6 cases per 100,000. There have been 161 new cases in the area in the last two weeks.

The rate for the Tullamore Area has also reduced significantly in the last week. Last week the rate for the area stood at 922.5 cases per 100,000 but that has now fallen to 658.5 There have been 192 new cases in the area in the last two weeks.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Birr Area has also fallen but not as dramatically as the other two areas in the county. The rate now stands at 757.6 per 100,000 of population with 193 new cases in the area in the last 14 days. Seven days ago, the rate for the area stood at 895 cases per 100,00.

As of Thursday, January 29, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county stood at 623.4 cases per 100,000. A week ago, the rate stood at 1140.7 cases per 100,000. Offaly ranks ninth highest in the country but is just below the national average which as of Thursday stands at 621.9 cases per 100,000 of population. There have been 29,614 new cases in the country in the last two weeks.