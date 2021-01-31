Green light for substantial extension of pharmacy in Tullamore

A pharmacy in Tullamore has been given the green light for substantial extension to its premises including two new treatment rooms.

McCormack's Pharmacy, located at the Kilbeggan Bridge on the Arden Road in the town was granted permission for the work by Offaly County Council.

It includes alterations and an extension to the existing property including partial demolition of the interior and exterior, to provide two new treatment rooms, an extended new retail area and new dispensary.

Also included in the plans are alterations to façade of building, landscaping and car parking spaces.

Permission was granted for the work with seven conditions attached by the local authority.