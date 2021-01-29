Busy Tullamore store set for expansion and new entrance after planning permission granted

A busy Tullamore store is set for an expansion after planning permission was granted by Offaly County Council for the work.

Heatwise in The Cloncollig Industrial Estate in the town has been granted planning permission for a 124 sq/m extension to the rear of the existing building.

It has also been granted permission for facade alterations to the front, side and rear elevations. These alterations include a new feature entrance with a canopy and signage.

A total of 11 conditions were attached to the granting of the planning permission.

Established in 1985, the company has grown to become one of the Premier Irish owned Heating & Plumbing, Bathroom, Tile and Laminate Flooring suppliers in Ireland.