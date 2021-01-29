Public warned over potential scams relating to Covid-19 vaccine

An Garda Síochána, the HSE and The Department of Health would like to advise members of the public to be aware of potential scams relating to the Covid-19 vaccine.

In recent days, An Garda Síochána is aware of members of the public having received fraudulent text messages and calls regarding Covid vaccination.

The text messages have made requests for people to confirm private and sensitive information such as PPS number, date of birth and address.

Other people have received phone calls requesting they make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine jab at a random hospital. In most cases, the person receiving the call will say they are not in a position to travel to the hospital.

Taking to their Facebook page, Laois/Offaly Gardai warned that this allows the caller to extract further personal details. “Some individuals might confirm that they live alone or reveal their home address. The caller will then offer to come to their residence to administer a vaccine.”

“The HSE will never text or call individuals requesting personal information and they will never request payment for a Covid test or Vaccine. Your local GP will be the first point of contact about vaccination or Covid testing. The Covid-19 vaccine is free and it is not available privately.

“We would ask that members of the public make contact with any vulnerable friends or family to make them aware of these calls and text messages.”

Some tips and advice are that people should never disclose private information over the phone or via text message. Do not give out your PPS Number to anyone who makes unsolicited contact with you whether by phone or email. The HSE will never call or text you and ask for your PPS number. The HSE will never call you to request your home address. Never give away personal data or disclose who you may live with or if you live alone.The HSE will never request payment for a Covid test or vaccineIf you receive such a call, just hang up.

Anyone who mistakenly provides personal information in response to this scam should contact report the matter to their local Garda Station.