Tullamore St Patrick's Day parade called off again due to Covid-19

FOR the second year in succession Tullamore's St Patrick's Day poarade has been called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Government restrictions.

In a statement issued this week. committee Secretary and PRO, Cllr Sean O'Brien stated:

“The Committee of the Tullamore St.Patrick's Day Parade would like to inform the public, and all the participants in the parade, that this years event is officially cancelled. This is clearly expected due to the serious situation with Covid and thus we decided to make a formal statement to clarify the matter and let the public and participants know for definite.

"It has not been possible to hold a meeting of the Committee and organisations and groups who usually enter the Parade cannot meet to make arrangements either. We want to assure the public that the Committee will remain in place and we look forward to the biggest and best Parade in 2022 when we will hopefully have this Covid situation well and truly behind us.

"We would like to thank the many groups who have entered the Parade over the years. Thanks to our sponsors who have made it possible to organise the event. Thanks also to Offaly Co. Council, Gardaí, Civil Defence, Order Of Malta and our many volunteers. Stay safe and healthy and we look forward to welcoming you all to the great parade in 2022."