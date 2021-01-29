Significant funding allocated for works on major roads in Offaly

A signifigant funding allocation was granted for works along both the N62 and N52 recently.

Speaking at the January meeting of Birr Municipal District, John Mitchell, Senior Executive Engineer, confirmed that €250,000 was allocated over Christmas to carry out works north of Derrinlough while a further €450,000 was also allocated for works to be carried out at Ballinacard, north of Birr, along the Tullamore Road.

Regarding the proposed works, Cllr John Carroll asked whether the works would be similar to what was carried out on the Ferbane side of Cloghan.

“There has been a lot of work on the N52 between Birr and Kennedy's Cross towards Cloghan over the last number of years and it seems to be giving way regularly and I am wondering what the works will entail.”

The county councillors heard how it was the intention to improve the section of road at Derrinlough to the standard that was currently between Cloghan and Ferbane. “It [the intention] is to dig out the peat underlying the road and build it up with a good founding,” they heard.

Mr Mitchell, however, said later stated this latest allocation wouldn't do the whole section of road this year.