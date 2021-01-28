Offaly company exhibiting at Showcase Ireland Virtual Rooms this week

An Offaly company is targeting international buyers this month at Showcase Ireland’s Creative Expo which will pivot a new innovative Virtual Showroom format this week.

Shannonbridge Pottery located near the River Shannon and the ruins of Clonmacnoise, produces hand crafted pottery for both commercial and domestic use.

The company collaborates with local and international artists to give their designs originality while making each collection unique and memorable.

Their internationally known Chintz range exemplifies their use of bright, bold colours and high-quality raw materials.

Supported by Design & Crafts Council Ireland Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices, including Local Enterprise Office, Offaly.

Showcase is one of the industry’s largest international trade fairs (normally held in Dublin’s RDS) where designers and craft makers provide a choice of contemporary and heritage collections, offering innovation, quality, sustainability and a distinctive point of difference to retail buyers from across the globe.

Chair of Showcase Ireland, Eddie Shanahan said; “Ireland boasts a wealth of talent and creativity and while the pandemic prevents the physical event from taking place, we are delighted to continue to provide a platform for Ireland’s creators and makers to showcase their products to Irish and international buyers. Though this year’s event will look different, we are confident that we will demonstrate the vitality of the Irish craft and design sector to both new and returning buyers.

We will also relaunch our Showcase website as a Source Guide, with over 200 designers and makers offering B to B facilities, for Irish and international buyers.”

Showcase Ireland 2021 Virtual Showrooms will be delivered on a robust and secure platform that will facilitate person to person virtual meetings by appointment. It will allow international and Irish buyers to explore the creativity and craftsmanship of the exhibitors, like they would at the RDS each year. The platform will feature exhibitors’ and buyers’ profiles, website links, product imagery and video links that will be accessible to participants at the event.

Exhibitors have been fully equipped via a specially developed Masterclass in Virtual Trading, including how to set up a visually appealing online showroom, managing a virtual meeting, storytelling and how to trade effectively in a virtual setting.