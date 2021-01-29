GPs set to move into newly completed Primary Care Centre in Offaly

GPs are set to move into newly completed Primary Care Centre in Offaly

Work has been completed on the brand new Banagher Primary Care Centre.

The Tribune visited the premises this week and was hugely impressed with the building. It is still empty but is due to be filled with health professionals in the near future.

The GPs and nursing staff and pharmacy will be on the ground floor, while physio and other services will be on the first floor.

Cllr Clare Claffey said she had been told by Eir that the broadband is due to be switched on in the building this week, and four GPs and a nurse will move in shortly afterwards.

"Dr Tadeusz Lisiakiewicz, Dr Velma Harkins, Dr Shane Carroll and Nurse Reneagh Barrett will be moving in soon," she remarked. "It's very good news and most people in the Banagher area are very happy to hear it." She said the pharmacy is due to open in mid February.

The Centre is located off the ring road, opposite the secondary school.