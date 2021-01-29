Tributes paid to former Offaly Camogie Chairperson

TRIBUTES have been paid to a stalwart of the Camogie Association in Offaly who passed away last week.

The late Eileen Bergin was one of the founding members of Kinnitty Camogie Club and a former Chairperson of Offaly Camogie County Executive.

Tributes were posted on Kinnitty Camogie Club's Facebook page and on the page of Offaly Camogie this week.

On Kinnitty Camogie's page the tribute said: “It is with very heavy and saddened hearts that we learned of the passing of Eileen Bergin.

"Eileen was one of the founding members of our camogie club and she went on to be the club Treasurer as well as being our County Board Delegate.

"Eileen’s dedication to Kinnitty Camogie Club continued up until recent months when she washed jerseys as she has done for the past 42 years. A hugely significant contribution to the club and to our girls. Eileen passed down her passion for the sport to her daughters who represented both club and county and this has continued with her grand daughters.

"Her involvement in camogie was not just limited to Kinnitty Camogie Club as she was also very active with Offaly Camogie where she held the positions of Chairperson and then Registrar for two separate periods.

"At this very emotional and sad time we think of Eileen’s daughters Ann, Rita, Majella, her sons Tony, Liam, Peadar, Mick and Ollie. We also remember her husband Peter and her daughter Mary who predeceased Eileen.

"We send our deepest sympathies to her family and all of the extended Bergin family.

"Ar dheis de go raibh a hanam dilis.”

The tribute on the Offaly Camogie page outlined: “It is with very great sadness that we learned of the passing of Eileen Bergin on Thursday evening.

"She was also a member of our County Executive where she held the positions of Chairperson in 1999 and 2000 and then as Registrar on two separate occasions (2001-2003 and 2008-2011).

