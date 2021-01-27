Unusual route to huge Euromillions win for Offaly punter

One Offaly punter has huge cause for celebration following an incredible coup in Tuesday night’s EuroMillions draw.

The anonymous winner placed a simple €0.50 bet on their BoyleSports account on Tuesday, picking four numbers to be drawn in the EuroMillons Plus draw later that day.

They faced a 33,000/1 chance on numbers 3, 6, 8 and 24 all being revealed but the odds soon took a tumble as the balls started rolling out.

When all four numbers dropped, the lucky winner was able to log back in to see their account boosted a grand total of €16,500.50.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “We offer huge congratulations to the punter in Offaly who has proved that you don’t have to bet big to win big. Their tiny investment transformed into a five-figure sum in the blink of an eye and we hope they can soon enjoy treating themselves with their winnings.”