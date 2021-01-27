Arrest made after local mugging and car theft attempt

Gardaí have made an arrest after a mugging in Portarlington.

Portarlington and Portlaoise Gardaí have been investigating the robbery from a person that occurred in Portarlington on Sunday, January 24 at approximately 6pm.

A bag was stolen from the victim.

A subsequent report was made of an attempted theft from a vehicle in the area.

Gardai searched the area and located a male suspect. He was arrested and subsequently charged with the robbery and interference with the mechanism of a vehicle.

The stolen items were located.

This man was later charged and will appear before court today.