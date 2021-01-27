One person hospitalised after two vehicle crash in Offaly

One person was brought to hospital following a two vehicle crash in Offaly on Tuesday evening.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision yesterday at around 5pm on the R420 near Geashill.

One passenger was conveyed to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore for treatment for their injuries. The other three people involved did not require hospitalisation.

The road was closed for a time following the accident but it has subsequently reopened.