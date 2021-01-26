Rural Offaly road to close for two weeks for agricultural development works
Offaly County Council has given notice of its intention to close temporarily a rural road in the county.
The road is the L-60276-1 at Derrycooly, Rahan from the Junction with L-60276-2
The road will be closed for two weeks from Monday, March 8 to Monday, March 22.
The road closure is necessary to facilitate permitted agricultural development works and a temporary diversion route around the works will be in place.
Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience to road users.
