Gardaí issue 14 fines to 'boy racers' in Midlands who flouted Covid-19 regulations at the weekend

No less than 14 people were issued fixed pay notices of €100 by gardaí on Friday and Saturday nights for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Gardaí caught the 'boy racers', all aged between 18 and 22 years, in three different locations of Longford town.

Over the two day period, gardaí found all 14 youths who were fined to be in breach of a number of public health guidelines, including non-essential travel.

A standout incident, gardaí said, was a vehicle with five young people inside, none of whom were from the same household, and none of whom were wearing masks.

All 14 of the young people who were fined were from county Longford, gardaí noted, but were outside of their 5km travel radius when they were fined.