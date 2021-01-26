Imagine the potential! Retail and residential complex for sale in Offaly town
Imagine the potential! Retail and residential complex for sale in Offaly town
RE/MAX Professional Partners are handling the sale of this investment complex located in Birr.
30 Main Street is a mix of retail and residential units offering the opportunity to secure a high monthly yield for a buyer.
The investment complex consists of a retail unit on the ground floor with a sitting tenant, a one-bed apartment on the first floor, a one-bed apartment on the second floor and a three-bed detached house to the rear of the development.
The entire complex is for sale for just €270,000.
Contact RE/MAX for more information on 057 9300034
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on