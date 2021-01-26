Offaly adult learning programme nominated for national award

Offaly Local Development Company’s MenPower Programme has been shortlisted for an AONTAS STAR Award in the Category of Adult Learning Initiatives that Support Health and Wellbeing.

Aontas seek to increase the visibility, raise the voice of, and promote the value of adult learning.

The next step of the process is an interview which will take place via Zoom in the coming weeks.

Caroline Brickland, Programme Co-ordinator stated: “It’s a great privilege for the programme to be shortlisted by an Independent panel of judges, our aim has always been to support men within our communities to learn skills that help one to manage and maintain better mental health and wellbeing. It was nice to be informed by Aontas that MenPower has been shortlisted, good news is welcome in these difficult and challenging times."

MenPower continues to support men in distress and those affected by employment-related issues. During the current level 5 restrictions staff provide men with weekly phone/online support sessions. The sessions focus on all aspects related to mental health, wellbeing and life planning.

The MenPower group training programme combines a unique mix of mental health, adult guidance and social networking methodologies that afford men the opportunity to explore the following: how to be and stay well, barriers to achieving their goals and desires and how to plan for their future. The programme invites the men to reflect on their lives and to examine strategies that will enhance their well-being.

Many men attending MenPower are unemployed for a variety of reasons including a lack of availability of jobs in their related fields, poor physical or mental health and providing care to a family member. Some men who participate on the programme are employed/ self-employed and are experiencing a lack of purpose and direction.

Graduates of a 12-week programme have the opportunity to engage with each other on regular basis post-MenPower. This group is known as Tearmann na bhFear (Men’s Haven).

If you are a man in need of support during these times and are interested in being part of a group process when conditions permit, contact Caroline on 0876028801/ email cbrickland@offalyldc.ie or www.offalyldc.ie