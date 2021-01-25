Decision due this week on plans for anaerobic digester in Tullamore

OFFALY County Council will publish its decision next Wednesday, January 27 on whether to allow Strategic Power Ltd to build an anaerobic digester at Ballyduff, Tullamore.

If it gets planning permission the development will include a feedstock reception hall, two primary digester tanks, one secondary digester tank, two liquid digestate storage tanks, two manure reception tanks, a solid digestate store and pasteurisation unit.

Permission is being sought for 10 years. The proposed development will require an industrial emissions licence from the Environmental Protection Agency. An Environmental Impact Assessment report accompanied the planning application.

There have been a large number of objections to the proposal from local people along with submissions from local politicians, and TD’s Barry Cowen and Carol Nolan.

Paschal Fox is the Chairman of the Srah Road, Residents Association. He says this is something that will affect the whole town including ‘’all schools, the hospital, nursing homes and all businesses and the population in general.’’

‘’It’s the last thing we need during Covid-19. We don’t want further pollution. It will devalue property in Tullamore. No one will want to move to Tullamore,’’ he claims.

‘’It will be very difficult to attract new businesses to the town because of the close proximity.’’

Mr Fox says the plant should be located out in the open countryside’’ not 100 yards from someone's front door.’’

‘’There will be 30 to 40 trucks going to it every day and they will have to leave which means there could be up to 80 trucks on the road every day. It will play havoc with people living on the Rahan road.

He also said it will affect those people who will move into 26 houses which are being built at the Rahan Bridge.

Paul Carson spokesperson for Strategic Power Limited said the plant ''will be heavily regulated by numerous government departments.’’

However, this looks unlikely to satisfy those objecting to the plant.