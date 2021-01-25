High cost of installing LED lighting in Offaly revealed

THE cost of installing outdoor LED lighting is extremely expensive, it has been revealed.

At the recent Tullamore Municipal District meeting, Senior Executive engineer John Connelly said €20,000 would provide just six lights.

There was some confusion over the funding allocation for lighting this year in the Municipal District Area. Mr Connelly believed it was €20,000, however, Councillor Frank Moran said it was €40,000.

Mr Connelly said he hadn’t been informed of that. He added if the allocation was €40,000 then it gave him more scope.

A number of councillors are seeking public lighting for different areas.

Councillor Declan Harvey thanked John Connelly and Director of Services Tom Shanahan for the lighting at Ballydaly crossroads. ‘’When do we hope to have those lights fitted, and a new footpath around them, it's a very important area. He also added that he is looking for a light at Arden Lane.

In relation to Arden Lane Mr Connelly remarked, "we have to be smart. There is a planning application beside that. It may not be built for a while but we don't want to spend money on a light that might be taken down in a year or year and a half.

However, Cllr Harvey said; ‘’the people in Arden Lane were looking for sewerage there and they were told it would be done when the development was done, but when will that be?"

Councillor Neil Feighery added that 'Blacklion Junction could do with a light'. He noted that there were low cost safety measures set to take place there and he wondered if a light could be included.

In response John Connelly said it would be very expensive to get a supply to Blacklion Junction.’’If we get the money for the low cost safety scheme then we might be able to tie it in with that,’’ he said.

Councillor Frank Moran said he was looking for an extra light in Ballycumber on a patch of road from Sycamore Drive to Flynn’s pub.

"There is no footpath there could we look at the possibility of getting a light there?’’ he asked.

Following a previous request from Cllr Moran for an update on public lighting in the Tullamore Municipal District area, County Executive Engineer John Connelly said five new LED lights were fitted at the Ballydaly junction, two new lights were to be fitted at Church Road, Frederick Street, and the Green in Clara in December or will be this month.

Meanwhile, all of Arden Road in Tullamore was retrofitted with LED. At Tinnycross Junction seven new LED lights were fitted in 2019

There was a county-wide lighting upgrade of 279 in 2020, 264 in 2019 and 320 in 2018.