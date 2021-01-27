Offaly students fear they may not be able to graduate

MANY Offaly students studying social care and attending Athlone Institute of Technology fear they may not be allowed to graduate as they are expected to complete 15 weeks placement commencing on March 15, until June 25.

However, due to Covid -19, agencies and organisations who would normally take the students are refusing to do so.

‘’If we do not complete our placement by September, we will not be allowed to graduate until 2022. As a third year student, this is unacceptable. It's not legal and as students, we have fundamental rights,’’ one student maintained.

‘’Many of us work in the summer months to pay for fees for the next academic year. We are being treated like crap and CORU are against us.

Many students are stressed and many are upset. It is not right for us to be thrown into the deep end and expected to complete placement whilst the country struggles with the raging Covid pandemic. We are being treated like dirt and no one seems to be on our side. There is no support from the colleges thus we are left in the dark,’’ said the same student.

‘’Our right is to graduate in September and no one should prevent us from doing that. We're been bullied and it's reached a tipping point. We need to be listened to, we need support,’’ concluded the student.