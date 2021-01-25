Funding for link road in Offaly town 'high up priority list'

Funding for the proposed link road between the Banagher and the Tullamore road outside Birr has not yet been allocated but hopes are high it will be forthcoming as soon as possible from the Department.

Raising the issue at the January meeting of the Birr Municipal District, Cllr John Carroll asked if there was a timescale of when the funding for the link road from Tullamore road to Banagher road in Birr might come through..

John Mitchell, Senior Executive Engineer, outlined how the local authority received part VIII for the project last September before confirming that the Department was looking at the project at the moment along with another application in Edenderry.

However, Mr Mitchell said that funding allocation may not happen this year. “But, I know it's high up the priority list at the moment,” he said.