Significant fall in new Covid-19 cases in Offaly as number of new cases in Ireland also drops

There has been a significant fall in new Covid-19 cases in Offaly as the Incidence Rate for county has also dropped.

After recording 64 new cases on Saturday, latest figures from the Department of Health show that there were 28 new cases in the county today.

The 14-Day Incidence Rate for the county is now down to 673 cases per 100,000 with 550 new cases in the last two weeks. At the start of this week, the rate for the county stood at 914.6 cases per 100,000.

As of midnight, Saturday 23rd January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,378 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the lowest number since December 27. There has now been a total of 187,554 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 379 were in Dublin, 145 in Cork, 86 in Wexford, 85 in Galway, 71 in Limerick, and the remaining 612 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,931 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 218 are in ICU. 44 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 23 additional deaths related to COVID-19. All 23 of these deaths occurred in January.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said: “While we are starting to make progress in reducing the level of the virus in the community, this is a critical time for all of us to hold firm to the public health advice. We must not let down our guard against this highly infectious disease and the risk it poses to ourselves and those most medically vulnerable to infection.

“There is a huge volume of disease in the country and the recent surge in cases continues to place an unprecedented strain on ICUs, hospitals and other frontline healthcare services. The answer lies in driving down social contacts and congregation in all settings, including in workplaces.

“Everyone who can, should work from home where possible. For those of us who cannot work from home, it is essential to follow the public health advice in the workplace, such as the wearing of face coverings when moving around communal areas. We urge all employers to facilitate home working as much as possible and to ensure strict adherence to public health measures in the workplace.”