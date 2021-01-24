Ah here! Offaly ranks bottom of the pile in the 'Ireland Liveability Index'

Offaly has ranked 26th of the 26 counties in the Republic of Ireland the first ever Ireland Liveability Index.

The Ireland Liveability Index gives scores to each of the counties for the parameters that will influence your decision on the location of your ideal home.

These parameters include house prices, sunshine, proximity to a city and natural amenity or scenery.

Offaly scored just 36 points with Waterford coming out on top with 74 points ahead of Wexford, Donegal, Cork and Wicklow.

The bottom five are Laois, Cavan, Meath, Kildare and Offaly.

Despite having the Slieve Bloom Mountains, Lough Boora Parklands, Birr Castle and Gardens, the Shannon, a variery of walks and much more besides, Offaly ranks second lowest in the natural amenity section, getting just six points. By comparison, Leitrim got 59. Even Carlow scored 11!

See the full list here.