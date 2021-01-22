Significant drop in new cases of Covid-19 reported in Offaly today

The number of new cases of Covid-19 had dropped significantly in Offaly today compared to recent days.

After recording 32 new cases on Wednesday and 51 on Thursday, the figure has dropped to 15 new cases today. There have been 527 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the Incidence Report dropping to 676 cases per 100,000.

As of midnight, Thursday, January 21, the HPSC has been notified of 2,371 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 184,279** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 757 were in Dublin, 237 in Cork, 154 in Waterford, 123 in Wexford, 114 in Louth, and the remaining 986 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,931 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 219 are in ICU. 78 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 52 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Fifty of these deaths occurred in January. There has been a total of 2,870 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said: “We know that the ongoing restrictions are very challenging for people but, through the hard work and sacrifice of the vast majority of people, we are starting to see the first signs of a lower prevalence of the disease in the population. Strictly adhering to the public health measures is the key to making real progress in terms of flattening the curve and lowering the current trends in our hospitals and ICUs.

“The ‘COVID-19 find-test-trace-isolate’ process is vital to our efforts. Our data is telling us that for a third of people, it’s four days or more from the time they first experience symptoms of COVID-19 to the time they get tested. We all need to contact our GP as soon as symptoms occur, so we can trace our contacts and prevent further infections.

“This weekend, we need everyone to stay the course with hand washing, covering coughs, wearing face coverings and keeping a 2m distance. In order to take care of each other, we need all to stay at home, except for essential reasons, to minimise the spread of COVID-19 to ourselves and our loved ones.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.